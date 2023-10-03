In recent years, Juventus coach Max Allegri has become a divisive figure amongst fans and observers alike.

For instance, former Inter defender Lele Adani completely lashed out at the manager following his team’s hollow display against Atalanta, especially after revealing his satisfaction with the goalless draw.

A large host of Bianconeri supporters have also been voicing their displeasure with the tactician’s dull style of football and perplexing statements.

Nevertheless, Mario Balotelli rose to the defense of his former Milan manager. The notorious striker enjoyed a positive spell at San Siro under the guidance of the 56-year-old.

Therefore, the former Inter, Man City and Liverpool striker says he doesn’t understand the hatred towards Allegri.

As Super Mario explains, Max had often defended his players in public but held a sterner stance in the locker room, an approach that he shared with Jose Mourinho.

“Allegri coached me at Milan, I liked him a lot,” said the Adana Demirspor striker in an interview with TV Play via JuventusNews24.

“He’s a good coach, so I don’t understand all this hatred towards him. He certainly made some mistakes, but there is too much fury against him.

“Max is at Juventus, and he has goals to achieve, but he is certainly not a poor manager.

“When he was at Milan, he defended us outside in front of the cameras. But inside the locker room… Mourinho did the same.

“Allegri is a top manager for me. If Juventus get it going, they will win the Scudetto. But if they continue to perform like, they will struggle.”