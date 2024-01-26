Juventus has emerged as the primary obstacle to Inter Milan’s quest for the Serie A title this summer. The Bianconeri have been in exceptional form, consistently delivering top-notch performances on the pitch.

With the absence of European football, Juventus has had ample time to prepare for matches, and this meticulous preparation is evident in their on-field displays. Despite Inter being the leading club in the league and effectively managing the challenges of competing in Serie A, domestic cups, and the Champions League, Juventus is proving to be a formidable contender in the Serie A title race.

Former Inter director Ernesto Paolillo, after closely monitoring the performances of both clubs in recent months, acknowledges that Juventus will remain in the title race until the end.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I am convinced that Inter are very strong, probably the strongest.

“However, considering the advantage of not playing cups, Juventus will be a fierce rival until the end of the championship. Inter must not think they have already won.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a good run in the title race and Inter Milan remains the favourites to be champions.

However, we will remain in the race and be prepared to take the lead if they slip up.