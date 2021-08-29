Ex Italy international says there is confusion about playing positions at Juventus

Former Italy and AC Milan star, Massimo Ambrosini has revealed that Inter Milan might retain the league title and he claims that there is confusion on where player positions are at Juventus.

Juve lost the league title to Inter last season and have brought back the accomplished Massimiliano Allegri to win the competition back.

The Bianconeri have just sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United and by doing so, they have lost their top scorer over the last three seasons.

They will need to find goals from their other players now and one thing interesting about the current Juve squad is that most of their players are versatile.

The likes of Danilo can play anywhere across the back four and even in midfield.

Juan Cuadrado can play as a wing-back or a winger, Federico Chiesa can play on both flanks or as an outright attacker.

This could be an advantage and a disadvantage and Ambrosini says there is confusion about the positions of players at the club.

He told DAZN as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Inter is a project that continues after Conte, the Juventus is being born. It’s hard to understand where the players have to play. In terms of quality, Inter have a superior midfield.”