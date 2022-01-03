Ex-Juve man isnt convinced they need coveted striker

Mauro Icardi has been linked with a move to Juventus this month as the Bianconeri plots a much better second half to the season.

They have been lacking enough goals to help them compete for the Scudetto so far.

That could change if they sign Icardi considering the Argentinian is an accomplished Serie A goal scorer.

However, former Juve man, Massimo Mauro isn’t convinced it makes sense for them to sign the former Inter Milan man.

He points out the constant off-field controversy that surrounds the striker and says that should be enough of a red flag for the Bianconeri to reconsider.

He told La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia: “If I were a director I would never sign him. It is useless to pretend not to see the embarrassment around this player. The overexposure on social media, the cumbersome agent wife. For me, these are not acceptable attitudes for a professional of his level.

“Juventus style aside, someone like him risks becoming a problem at any club. In the locker room there are sacred rules and codes that must be respected, the balance is delicate and Icardi does not give you guarantees.”

Juve FC Says

Icardi could help with our goal-scoring problems, but his personal life interferes with his career more often than not and Juve doesn’t need that kind of distraction at the club now.

Other players can join the club in the summer, but we need a new attacker this month and he is one of the few options we have.

Perhaps we would still have to gamble on a six-month loan deal for him in this second half of the season.