Ex-Juve man says the club saved money in not keeping Dybala

Former Juventus man, Stefano Tacconi, supports the club after they decided against renewing Paulo Dybala’s contract because he believes they are saving valuable resources by letting him go.

The attacker has been at the club since 2015 and he has remained a key member of the squad in this campaign. But his fitness has been a problem recently, and the club has refused to meet his contract demands.

He will now leave at the end of this season and that will bring an end to an era at the Allianz Stadium, but Tacconi doesn’t believe the club made the wrong decision.

He insists they will save the money they could have paid him and sign a much younger player, tipping AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo to make the move to Turin in the Argentinian’s place.

He said via Calciomercato: It’s money earned for Juventus, the salary he should have given to Dybala. He is a player who is not needed, this Dybala, he missed his head. Who in his place? Juve is not wrong and I like Zaniolo. He is young and racing, this is important together with his love for the shirt.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala was a key player for us, but the attacker has reached his limit with this team. He could still contribute to our success if he stays, but it is right to make the much younger Dusan Vlahovic our main man now.

Dybala will get a new club by the end of the season and we wish him luck in his next adventure away from Turin.