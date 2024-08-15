Juventus heads into the new season on the back of a poor set of pre-season results, and the Bianconeri will be eager to ensure they win their first game against Como.

Thiago Motta has done his best to prepare his team for the season and hopes his players will be in the best possible shape to win the first competitive match.

The team in black and white is among the top clubs on the continent and is expected to challenge for the Serie A title. But how have they adapted to Motta’s new system?

The coach has worked with those players already at the club and those who joined this summer, but it seems to be taking them time to perfect what their manager wants.

Former Bianconeri striker Davide Lanzafame has followed their progress and insists it will take some time before they fully adapt to the new system and the coach’s expectations.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Motta’s game is demanding, it will take time to learn it.”

Motta’s style is different from what some of these players are used to, and the club has trusted his brand of the game, so his stars will have to adjust, and hopefully, they will do so soon.