Thiago Motta is the latest manager Juventus has appointed to end their wait for a new league title.

The Bianconeri have not won Serie A since 2020 under Maurizio Sarri, and they expected that to change quickly under Max Allegri, but he could not take them to the promised land.

The Bianconeri are now looking to achieve that under Motta, even though he has not won a title as a manager.

His last team, Bologna, overachieved, which clearly shows that he is a coach who knows what he is doing.

It makes it easier to believe that he will achieve far more success at Juventus, where he has better players and more resources to work with.

Some fans doubt his abilities, but former Juve attacker Aldo Serena is impressed with his profile as a coach and his individual work with players.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Thiago is an emerging player who gives space to young people. He is an emerging coach, good at establishing a very deep relationship with his players, he makes them responsible. He manages to help young people grow, this is a great merit for a technical. I expect him to know how to work well, to create a synergy between all the players in mind but he wants interchangeable players who are good at fitting in and carving out their own space.”

Juve FC Says

Motta did well at Bologna, and judging from that, he would do much better with our players if they were willing to work with him.