Ex-Juventus defender: “Those who play for this club will be forever remembered”

Despite its current status, Juventus remains one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the vast majority of footballers who be honored to don the famous black and white jersey.

Although it took Nicola Legrottaglie a while to cherish the opportunity, he’s now preaching the significance of this club.

The retired defender initially joined the Bianconeri in 2003 on the back of an impressive spell at Chievo. Nonetheless, he didn’t yet possess the right mentality needed at a top club and was eventually lost in the shuffle.

Following two loan spells at Bologna and Siena, the centre back returned to Turin in 2006 amidst the Calciopoli scandal. Due to the departure of a host of top players, he was able to seize the opportunity and prove himself to be a reliable veteran at the back.

Legrottaglie formed a solid partnership with Giorgio Chiellini for the next four years, and he explained why he remains grateful for the opportunity to play at Juventus.

“Juve was a milestone in my career, as well as my personal life. Those who play for this club will be forever remembered,” said the 45-year-old in an interview with Gianlucadimarzio.com via ilBianconero

“It’s a club that leaves a mark on this world. I feel lucky because I stayed in Turin for 7 years. and I have lived through various experiences.

“I took several blows before I really understood what the Juventus jersey really means. When I regained the affection and esteem of the public and the environment, everything became easier.

“There are principles to follow and Juve teach you these things.”