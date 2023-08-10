Former Juventus director Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has blasted them for wanting to add Romelu Lukaku to their squad as calls grow for the striker not to move to Turin.

The Bianconeri have made the Belgian their first-choice target for its attack and believe he has what it takes to lead them to win the league and other trophies.

However, their fans have kicked off against the decision and continue to protest against the Belgian joining their club.

Juve has not pulled out of the race and Di Montezemolo is not impressed.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“The ex Inter to Juventus? I wouldn’t even want him in the picture, he even made Inter lose the Champions League,”

Juve FC Says

Lukaku guarantees goals and that is the only reason we want to add him to our group.

Fans want the team to win and must begin to show support for them to get that deal sorted because our season will depend on getting a goalscorer.

Dusan Vlahovic has been poor and we cannot afford to trust him for another campaign if he would not guarantee up to 20 league goals.

We can get this from Lukaku and that is all that matters as we search for a new striker to add to our squad.