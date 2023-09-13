Juventus is committed to proving that Paul Pogba did not intentionally take a banned substance, as revealed by the club’s former doctor, Andrea Causarano. The French midfielder’s recent doping issue has garnered unwelcome attention for Juventus, as the club seeks to address this off-field problem.

While Pogba has faced challenges in gaining consistent playing time on the field, this is the second off-field issue he has encountered since his move to the Allianz Stadium. Juventus is eager to determine the final outcome of the doping case, and if Pogba is ultimately banned, the club is reportedly prepared to terminate his contract.

Pogba will have the opportunity to explain to the club doctors how the banned substance entered his system. Causarano believes that Juventus will make every effort to defend Pogba in this matter, emphasising their commitment to establishing the facts and ensuring a fair resolution to the situation.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“To be fair, before speaking and expressing our opinion on any disqualifications, we are waiting for the counter-analysis. I know the seriousness of the laboratories that will carry them out, as well as the rigor of the Juventus medical staff. I have no doubt about the fact that they will do everything to clarify the episode, demonstrating that there was never a desire on Paul’s part to dope.”

