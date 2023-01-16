Former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli admits Napoli could run away with the Serie A title now and Luciano Spalletti’s side seems prepared to achieve that.

Juve had a good chance to close the gap between them and the league leaders to just four points, but they failed to take it after Napoli beat them 5-1 on Friday.

The Partenopei now leads them by ten points and it is hard to see Juve closing the gap between both sides before the season ends.

Tardelli says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think Napoli has something positive that Spalletti has managed to give him. They all play well, run and have a lot of fun. I believe the championship is closed.”

Juve FC Says

We missed a glorious chance to blow the title race open and now we must work very hard to end this term successfully.

We won eight consecutive matches before that defeat and our first step is to get back to winning ways and start another winning run.

If we win as many games as we did in that first run, we can be sure we will be in a good spot at the end of the term, but challenging for the title again this season might be off the table.