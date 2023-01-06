Ex Juventus man asks Serie A to do more to stop racism

Former Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has urged Serie A to do more to stop racism after a new incident involving Lecce defender Samuel Umtiti and the Lazio Ultras.

Racism has been a problem in Italian football for a long time and authorities have constantly tried their best to stamp it out.

So far, it simply has not been enough and the abuse Umtiti suffered recently shows more clearly needs to be done.

After the incident, Matuidi tweeted in support of the defender. He wrote:

“Full support to my brother Umtiti.

“We need to wake up !!! We’re in 2023. Let’s do something Serie A.”

Juve FC Says

Racism is a delicate issue in Italian football and authorities have worked hard to ensure it is entirely eliminated from the game.

However, there will still be some rotten eggs around the country that will continue to frustrate the authorities’ efforts.

The work continues. Hopefully, those who did this will be punished, which will stop others from attacking players racially.

As a club, we have also put in measures to ensure our fans know everyone is equal no matter the colour of their skin and we hope our fans will not be involved in this.