Moise Kean would love to play when Fiorentina face Juventus at the Allianz Stadium this weekend because it would allow him to reunite with several familiar faces from his former club.

The striker came through the ranks at Juventus before eventually joining Fiorentina, so a return to Turin is always expected to carry special significance for him. However, his involvement in the match remains uncertain because he is currently dealing with an injury.

Although he is believed to be close to returning to action, Kean may not recover in time to feature against Juventus this weekend, meaning he could miss one of the most emotionally significant fixtures of Fiorentina’s season.

Moise Kean fitness concerns before Juventus clash

According to Tuttojuve, the forward is not yet considered fully fit and will undergo a late fitness test before the match, with Fiorentina only prepared to use him if he proves he is ready physically.

The situation leaves uncertainty surrounding his availability as Fiorentina continue to assess his recovery carefully ahead of the important Serie A encounter.

Juventus are expected to focus entirely on securing victory rather than the emotional return of former players, with the Bianconeri knowing the fixture is crucial in their push to finish the season strongly.

The men in black and white understand the importance of collecting maximum points and are determined to continue winning as many matches as possible during the closing stage of the campaign.

Former Juventus players set for emotional reunion

Kean is not the only former Juventus player involved in the fixture, as several members of the Fiorentina squad previously represented the Bianconeri before moving away from Turin.

Nicolo Fagioli is another player who recently left Juventus, and he will also be eager to impress against his former club while showing how much he has developed since his departure.

The presence of several former Juventus players adds extra intrigue to the match, although the priority for both sides remains securing an important result in a highly competitive stage of the season.