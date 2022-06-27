Ex-Juventus man says De Ligt is not worth keeping

Former Juventus man, Nicola Legrottaglie insists Matthijs de Ligt doesn’t fit in at the club, and they should allow him to leave.

The defender is a mainstay in their current team, but he is also the envy of so many European clubs.

Juve has him tied down to a deal until 2024, but they want to get him on a longer-term deal.

Talks have been held between both parties, but the former Ajax captain wants to leave the club instead.

Juve wants to keep him, but they might be forced to sell if he refuses to sign a contract extension.

Legrottaglie doesn’t think the club should do all it can to retain him. He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I always liked him in terms of his characteristics, but I don’t think he ever really fit in at Juventus. I never saw him be a leader, from the outside it seemed as if he was not quite part of the group.

“He never really did everything he could to make the teammates love him.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt has been a significant contributor to our performances since he has been at the club, and we have to give him credit for what he has done so far.

As a young player, he would want to try a new challenge, and we probably just have to accept that and allow him to leave now.