Ex-Juventus man says Serie A attacker will be perfect for Allegri’s system

April 29, 2022 - 10:30 pm

Former Juventus man Alessio Tacchinardi insists Nicolo Zaniolo will thrive under Max Allegri and he even says the attacker would do better than he is doing under Jose Mourinho now.

The AS Roma man is one of Italy’s most technically gifted players and he has a contract with them until 2024.

The Giallorossi haven’t offered to extend his deal just yet and that could serve as an encouragement for Juventus to sign him.

It remains unclear if he would be handed an extension, but Juve will probably still try to add him to their squad in the summer.

Technical players have often struggled under Max Allegri, but Tacchinardi believes Zaniolo is tailor-made for his system and explains why.

“In my opinion, he is more for Allegri. We have seen that the new Allegri loves to close and start on the counterattack and Zaniolo can be fundamental. As we saw yesterday, the boy suffers a little if he is with his back to the door.” he said via Tuttomercatoweb.

If Dybala leaves, we would lack the presence of a technically gifted attacker who can open up space and lead our counter-attacks.

Zaniolo is probably the solution that we need for that problem. Adding him to the squad will limit the impact of losing the Argentinian.

