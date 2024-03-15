Juventus has not been in a good position for some time now as its form continues to decline. The Bianconeri are eager to get back to form and start winning matches as consistently as they should always do.

The men in black and white have had good moments this term when they proved to be too hot to handle. However, their form in recent weeks has been poor, and it seems this is their true level, based on the quality of their squad.

Max Allegri is under pressure to turn things around, and it is unclear if the gaffer will be allowed to stay at the club beyond this season. However, one sure thing is that changes have to be made, and they probably need to be drastic.

Speaking about the club recently, former Juve man, Roberto Galia said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri’s future? I don’t know if he’s staying or going. Society has changed and perhaps there may be different ideas within it on the subject. However, a drastic change is needed in terms of mentality, it is not easy remembering what happened last season and at the beginning of this one. We need clear ideas, Giuntoli is an excellent manager.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough spell for us as a club and we need to ensure we get things right and start winning matches again.

We still have some of the best players in the league and there is no reason why we should not be winning against the top clubs.