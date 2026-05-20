Alessio Tacchinardi has commented on the current Juventus team and believes that several players do not appear fully committed to securing qualification for the Champions League after a disappointing run of results in recent weeks.

Juventus are now close to missing out on competing in Europe’s biggest club competition after failing to win important home league matches against struggling opponents during a crucial stage of the season.

At the weekend, Fiorentina defeated them, while Juventus had previously been held to a 1-1 draw against Verona at home, results that have significantly damaged their hopes of finishing inside the top four positions in Serie A.

Juventus facing difficult finish

With only one league match remaining, Juventus are now outside the top four and must defeat Torino in their final fixture of the season to at least secure qualification for the Europa League next term.

The pressure surrounding the club has increased considerably, with supporters frustrated by inconsistent performances and the team’s inability to deliver positive results when qualification for European football was still within reach.

Juventus are widely regarded as one of the biggest clubs in Italian football, and expectations remain high regarding both domestic and European competition every season regardless of the circumstances surrounding the squad.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Tacchinardi questions player mentality

Tacchinardi has closely followed the team throughout the campaign and delivered a critical assessment of the mentality shown by the players during recent matches, particularly in games where greater urgency was expected from the squad.

Speaking via Il Bianconero, he said: “With Verona and Fiorentina, Spalletti didn’t instil the same determination and hunger. The players’ attitude gives me the feeling that they don’t care about reaching the Champions League or the Europa League. They’re not obsessed with the Champions League.”

His comments reflect the growing frustration around Juventus as concerns continue to rise over the mentality, consistency and determination displayed by the squad during one of the most important periods of the season.