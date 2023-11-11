Former Juventus star Andrea Barzagli believes that Inter Milan is currently the strongest club in the Italian top flight. However, he thinks Juventus is quietly challenging them for the Serie A title.

While Inter is considered the frontrunner in the league, Barzagli sees Juventus as the most formidable challenger this season. Despite not being particularly flashy, Juventus has been consistently securing victories and collecting three points, even in matches where they face challenges.

Juventus aims to regain a spot in the Serie A top four, securing qualification for the Champions League in the following season. If they can maintain their current winning streak, they may even contend for the Serie A title.

While acknowledging Inter’s larger squad and the general perception that they are favourites, Barzagli suggests that Juventus is quietly and steadily pursuing them in the race for the Serie A championship.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Juve scored many points, perhaps more than could’ve been expected. Inter are stronger because they have a quality and much larger squad, they’ve only conceded six goals and scored a ton. But they’re playing for it and Juve, quietly, are trying too.”

Juve FC Says

It is a good thing that only a few people think we can win the league because this will put us under less pressure to perform.

Our players are targeting a top-four return, and we might win the league if they are very serious about a Champions League return.