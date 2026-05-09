Juventus are reportedly in the race to sign Bernardo Silva at the end of the season, with the Manchester City attacker continuing to attract attention as he considers the possibility of a new challenge before the final years of his career.

As speculation surrounding his future continues to grow, Juventus are believed to have made contact to understand the conditions required to complete a transfer. The Serie A side is reportedly encouraged by the suggestion that Silva would be open to continuing his career in Italy after leaving Manchester City.

Juventus Looking For Experienced Leaders

The Bianconeri have produced several strong performances this season and remain determined to strengthen their squad further ahead of the next campaign. Juventus are eager to build a team capable of competing consistently for the Serie A title and challenging strongly in European football.

The club believes experienced players with winning mentalities could help improve the squad significantly, and Silva is viewed as someone capable of bringing both quality and leadership to the team.

According to Football Italia, former Juventus midfielder Angelo Di Livio believes the club should move immediately to secure the Portuguese playmaker because of the impact he could have on the squad.

Speaking about the potential transfer, Di Livio said: “I’d go and get him right away, even on foot! When you play with someone like him, your strength and confidence are boosted.

“You give him the ball in difficult moments, and he’d bring personality.”

Di Livio Highlights Need For Personality

Di Livio also stressed that Juventus currently lack enough charismatic figures within the squad and argued that signing players with experience and strong mentality is essential for the club’s future progress.

Continuing his comments, he added, “There’s a lack of charismatic players.

“They need a signing like Modric, the way Milan did. He gave everyone a boost. And I hope Juventus can go back to being disliked again. In any case, they are working hard. The next year, they can become competitive again.”

Juventus are expected to remain active in the transfer market as they continue shaping plans for next season, with Silva emerging as one of the experienced names being considered by the club.