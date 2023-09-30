Former Juventus player Giuseppe Galderisi has commented on the club’s interest in Domenico Berardi and acknowledges that accommodating Berardi in the team may require a change in their style of play.

Berardi has been a target for Juventus for several seasons, with recent reports suggesting a potential move in the last transfer window. While the transfer didn’t materialise then, there is continued speculation about a potential move in the upcoming January transfer window.

Galderisi highlights that both Berardi and Federico Chiesa excel in a three-man attacking setup, but Juventus currently employs a different tactical approach, with two wing-backs and two attackers, featuring players like Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

Berardi’s preferred role is further forward, and he may not be suited to playing as a wing-back, as it would take him away from his favoured attacking positions. Juventus would need to adapt their tactics to accommodate Berardi effectively, should they pursue his signing.

As the rumours continue, Galderisi said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Berardi is doing incredible things. He gets to do what he wants, makes a difference and is in great shape. With one more Berardi, Juventus would have to change the way they play, but it wouldn’t be a problem, given that the more important players there are, the better off they are. I don’t know if it could be a Scudetto shot, but Juve have a duty to get to the top four.”

Berardi will be out of place in our current system and the attacker may want guarantees of where he will play before making the move.

He is unlikely to play as a wing-back and his arrival could force us to sell one of Vlahovic and Chiesa.