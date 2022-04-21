Ex-Juventus man tips Dybala to thrive at Serie A club

Alessandro Del Piero claims Paulo Dybala would be the perfect attacking partner for Lautaro Martinez, as the Argentinian is linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Dybala has failed to agree to a new deal with Juventus, and he would leave the club in the summer.

The former Palermo man has been on the radar of several clubs around Europe, but he could remain in Serie A with Inter as they continue to show interest in his signature.

Juve and the Nerazzurri are fierce rivals, and it would be much better for his legacy if he joins another club.

However, Del Piero believes he would complement Martinez at the San Siro.

The ex-striker said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Dybala at Inter? Lautaro in the area knows how to hurt, he is good at hitting and moves a lot. He needs a finisher behind, Dybala instead of Dzeko , but that’s fantastic because he makes a lot of movement and play for the team, it could be good for Lautaro”

Juve FC Says

Dybala has a legacy to protect, and a move to Inter Milan is one of the fastest ways to destroy it.

The attacker has been a great servant for us, and it would be great if he has a change of heart and stays.

However, if he leaves, we have no right to decide his next club for him.