Ex-Juventus man urges them to focus on young players

Former Juventus player Piero Fanna has urged the Bianconeri to give chances to young players so they can discover the next Gigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini.

The black and whites have recently handed first-team chances to the likes of Samuel Iling-Junior and Fabio Miretti, who are both having a good season with the seniors.

Nicolo Fagioli is another youngster that has been promoted to the senior side by Max Allegri recently, but Juve’s squad is still filled with very experienced stars and the manager gives preference to them in games.

It means the club is keen to have someone like Paul Pogba back on the field as soon as possible and they are also relying on some trusted names in matches.

However, Fanna thinks they need to do more to develop youngsters.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We should have the courage to focus on young people in the Youth Sector. In modern football there is no sense of belonging. That develops it when you “be born” and “grow” in a particular club. New Buffon and Chiellini do not fish them overnight, as if nothing had happened”.

Juve FC Says

Youngsters are the future of every club and anyone that neglects theirs will spend money in the future on players who are not even better than their products.

The current group of youngsters in our squad are valuable and will make a big impact if we develop them well.