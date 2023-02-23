Ex-Juventus manager and player will watch them against Nantes

To celebrate the 1996 Champions League semi-final match between Nantes and Juventus, the Nantes president and owner Waldemar Kita has invited former players from that game to watch the match tonight.

Getfootballnewsfrance has reported that former Nantes youth product Didier Deschamps, along with others, will be attending the Europa League clash this evening.

Deschamps became a two-time Champions League winner with Juventus in 1996, just three years after he became the youngest captain to ever lift Europe’s primary trophy.

Juve FC Says

It is a nice touch from the Nantes owner to invite the former players to this game and for Deschamps, it gives him an opportunity to cast his eyes over some of his current French national team stars, including Adrien Rabiot.

All this, however, is a sideshow, what is important for Juventus is that they get the result they need this evening in France regardless of who is in the audience.

This competition is probably the only route to next season’s Champions League so it is imperative that Max Allegri’s men get the result they need this evening, anything less and the pressure on the manager will be immense, he could even find himself unemployed if things go wrong for him and the boys late tonight.