Radu Dragusin has joined Tottenham from Genoa, and Juventus will receive some money from the sell-on clause in the deal that took him to the Serie A club.

Dragusin is one of the finest talents to have come through the ranks at Juve and was making good progress in their first team.

However, when Max Allegri returned to the club, he did not trust the youngster as Andrea Pirlo had done previously and sanctioned his move to Genoa.

He further developed at the Serie A club before earning the move to the Premier League this month.

Juve will likely wish they had collected the fee that Genoa received from the transfer or had kept him on to be an important member of their team.

Former Juventus player Giancarlo Marocchi admits Allegri made a mistake in not trusting Dragusin.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Allegri is good at bringing young people back Miretti had come on, then he was on the bench and now he has been deployed again. A flaw? Dragusin had moved to those parts, but Alex Sandro was preferred to him who then only had one year on his contract. That is a mistake but he is making up for it great. What is Juventus’ strength? This year Allegri has convinced everyone that they are a team, the defense is important but now Juventus is producing much more in attack.”

Juve FC Says

Dragusin showed he had the talent for the big stage when he played for us, but there is no point regretting allowing him to leave now.