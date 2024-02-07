Former Juventus midfielder Romulo recalls an anecdote that ended with Max Allegri handing Paul Pogba a hefty fine.

The Italian manager and the French midfielder are both in the midst of their second stints at the club.

The duo certainly found more success during their original stints in Turin, collecting a plethora of trophies. Yet, the two men still had their quibbles, varying between funny basketball contests and disciplinary actions.

As for Romulo, he got to witness one of those incidents during his solitary campaign in Turin back in the 2014/15 campaign.

The Italo-Brazilian midfielder reveals how Allegri decided to hand Pogba a fine worth 20,000 euros for his loud headphones.

“When I was at Juventus, we had won this match away by two goals, but Pogba stole all the attention,” said the 36-year-old in his interview with Calcio Sudamericano via IlBianconero.

“Paul was a bit different from the other players. He had these huge headphones. You could hear him listening to his songs from 40 meters away.

“The whole locker room was dancing to his music while staring at him.

“The next day Allegri told him: ‘Paul, look, you’re getting a fine… Two thousand? No, twenty thousand euros fine!’

“Paul asked why, and Allegri replied: ‘You disturbed all your teammates with this music’. Ironically, Paul had scored a beautiful goal and then got a fine of twenty thousand euros.”

Sadly for Pogba, his return to the club in 2022 has been nothing short of disastrous.

He spent the vast majority of the previous campaign on the sidelines, and has been temporarily suspended since the start of the current campaign while awaiting the verdict of his doping trial.