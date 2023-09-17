Former Juventus player Massimo Mauro has expressed his satisfaction with the progress the club has made recently under the guidance of Max Allegri. Mauro believes that Allegri is a capable manager who knows what he is doing.

Despite not winning any trophies over the past two seasons, Juventus remains one of the contenders for the Serie A title this season. The team has had a strong start to the campaign, and the on-field partnership between Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa is growing stronger.

Having two talented players like Vlahovic and Chiesa, who enjoy playing together and strive to bring out the best in each other, is seen as a positive sign for Juventus. This synergy between key players can play a crucial role in the club’s pursuit of success in the Serie A and other competitions.

Like most Juve supporters, Mauro is happy and says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve had the ability to put Vlahovic and Chiesa in the conditions to shoot on goal, and these are people who become uncontainable if they have space.

Juve seemed to me to be better trained, with more synchronism: Bologna taught us that there is a bit of continuity missing, but you can see that Allegri is putting things in order.”

Allegri may not have won a trophy for us in the last two terms, but he remains one of the best men for the job and we could see clear progress in the team in recent weeks.

We need to keep supporting the manager and the team as it is being rebuilt and hope for the best at the end of this campaign.