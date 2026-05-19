Juventus had been in strong form during the second half of the season, and only a few weeks ago it appeared increasingly likely that they would secure qualification for the Champions League.

At that stage, the Bianconeri had established a healthy gap over the teams chasing them in the league table, and there was growing confidence that they would finish the campaign strongly and confirm a top-four place.

However, recent results have significantly altered the situation. A home draw against Verona, followed by a defeat to Fiorentina in their most recent fixture, has left Juventus in a far more uncertain position regarding their European prospects.

Juventus Face Uncertain European Future

If Juventus win their final match of the season and AS Roma lose theirs, they could still secure qualification for the Champions League. However, at present, it appears increasingly likely that they may instead be competing in the Europa League next season.

Despite this setback, the squad remains determined to finish the campaign on a positive note and demonstrate their quality in the final fixture. The players are expected to approach the match with intensity as they attempt to salvage a strong conclusion to what has become a difficult period.

Concerns have grown within the club following recent performances, particularly regarding consistency and mentality in key matches under pressure.

Criticism of Juventus Structure

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has suggested that recent progress made under the current manager has been undermined by the team’s latest results and broader structural issues within the club.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Spalletti had put in a decent job, but it was lost yesterday , in a match in which Juve lacked grit and determination. There are problems at Juve: there is a management class that does not appear as it should appear. Spalletti must not speak to Elkann, but to the CEO and the president of Juve. Otherwise, all the hierarchies will be disavowed. This is one of the biggest misunderstandings within Juve.”

His comments highlight ongoing debate around leadership and organisation at Juventus, with questions being raised about decision-making structures and communication between key figures at the club.

As the season approaches its conclusion, Juventus face a decisive moment that will determine not only their European status but also the direction of the club heading into the next campaign.