Christian Argurio, a former scout for Juventus, has delved into the signings of Timothy Weah by Juventus and Marcus Thuram by Inter Milan in the same transfer window. Notably, both players were already recognisable to certain Serie A fans due to their famous fathers.

Lilian Thuram had a stint at Juventus, while George Weah, an AC Milan icon, even reached the pinnacle of being the world’s best player at one point.

Now, the torch has been passed to their respective sons, who will don the jerseys of Juventus and Inter Milan. Argurio asserts that both players inherently carry the footballing DNA of their fathers and predicts that their talents will undoubtedly thrive on the Italian stage.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Both of the choices made by the clubs convince me. To their advantage then, compared to other players from abroad, they have the DNA of their respective parents who did well in Italy and who will also have had the opportunity to advise them in their choices. They will support fundamental”.

Juve FC Says

Weah has made a good start to life at Juve and if the American is half as good as his father was in his prime, then we can be sure that we have signed a superb player.

The youngster is a player we are certain will do well on our books and we just need to give him time and hope he likes to work with Max Allegri.