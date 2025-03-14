Thiago Motta has been under increasing pressure at Juventus in recent weeks, as his team continues to struggle to meet the club’s high expectations.

Juventus, traditionally one of Italy’s top-performing sides, was expected to be highly competitive this season. However, their performances have fallen short, leaving both fans and club executives frustrated. While the squad possesses the quality to achieve better results, Motta has so far been unable to maximise the potential of the players at his disposal.

With the team failing to find consistency, questions are being asked about the manager’s ability to lead Juventus forward. Motta will eventually have to justify how he has utilised the resources provided to him. Following their recent defeat to Atalanta, pressure has intensified, and many supporters have started calling for his dismissal.

Former Juventus midfielder Angelo Di Livio was recently asked whether he expected Motta to resign, drawing comparisons to Marcello Lippi’s decision to step down in 1999 after a loss to Parma. Addressing the matter, Di Livio responded, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Marcello Lippi’s speech was completely different, because we were coming from a winning cycle that was now over. Here the project started this year and unfortunately we are seeing what is happening. I am not going after Thiago Motta: it is true that he has not managed to bring the input that Juve needs, but there are still many games to go and we need to get fourth place. We will have the other discussions in the summer.”

Despite the current difficulties, it appears unlikely that Motta will consider resigning in the near future. He will instead remain focused on salvaging Juventus’ season and securing a top-four finish, which remains a crucial objective. With several matches still to be played, he will have the opportunity to turn things around. However, should results fail to improve, Juventus could be forced into making difficult decisions regarding the managerial position at the end of the campaign.

For now, Motta’s future remains uncertain, but his ability to guide Juventus to a Champions League spot will likely be a decisive factor in whether he retains his role beyond this season.