Ex-Juventus star doubts if their budding youngsters will succeed at the club

Former Juventus star Ruben Olivera has commented on the youngsters coming through at the club.

Max Allegri has groomed the likes of Fabio Miretti, Samuel IlingJunior and Matias Soule this term.

Miretti has played more than the others, but Iling-Junior and Soule were impressive as Juve lost to Benfica 4-3 in midweek and their performance in that game could earn them more minutes in the team.

However, Juve has not been a reputable ground for talent development and Allegri is famed for trusting experienced players alone.

This worries Olivera, and he doesn’t think the likes of Iling-Junior and Soule will get the chance to develop at the club.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“I liked him very much, Soulé is also a good player. It will be necessary to see how much space they will find, but it must be said that in Juve it is difficult to succeed. . It would take some Serie A team to send them on loan, as was done with Ranocchia and Rovella: so they come back with more awareness. That choice found me in agreement.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is much-criticised about his record on talent development, but he deserves credit for the players he has given chances to this term.

It is left to the youngsters to keep showing they are good enough and there would be minutes for them to play.