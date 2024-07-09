Former Juventus star Massimo Mauro believes the Bianconeri are taking a similar path to when they appointed Maurizio Sarri as their manager, now that Thiago Motta has become their latest coach.

The Bianconeri were unsatisfied with their team’s performance under Max Allegri and have replaced him with Motta.

The job at hand is not easy, and the former midfielder knows it is a much bigger task than when he coached Bologna.

Motta has been one of the most innovative managers in European football, and finishing in the Champions League places with Bologna last season is widely considered a miracle.

His style of play is very different from what Juve fans watched during Max Allegri’s spell, and Mauro is happy with this new direction.

He explains Motta’s style in a recent interview with Tuttomercatoweb, saying:

“Thiago Motta has combined quality of play with results in the extraordinary Champions League ride he experienced at the helm of Bologna. I appreciate his desire to score one more goal than his opponents and to concede at least one less. Juventus’ choice to try a new path is great, a bit like what happened with Sarri”.

Juve FC Says

Motta has done a fantastic job as a manager with smaller clubs he has coached and it will be interesting to see how he performs on our bench.