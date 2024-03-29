Weston McKennie has emerged as one of Juventus’ standout performers this season, consistently exceeding expectations and delivering outstanding performances for the club.

Despite having endured a somewhat lacklustre loan spell at Leeds United, McKennie managed to turn things around with a strong showing during pre-season, prompting Juventus to reconsider his future at the club.

Throughout the season, McKennie has been in remarkable form and has often been a pivotal player for Juventus.

With his current contract set to expire in 2025, it appears highly likely that Juventus will offer him an extension to keep him at the club.

McKennie’s commitment to the team has been evident, as he has been willing to play through injuries to support the club’s cause. This dedication has earned him praise, with former Juventus star Giuliano Giannichedda expressing his admiration for McKennie’s contributions.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“From the beginning he was one of the best, the first McKennie we had admired with Pirlo seemed to be back. He then had this physical problem, he returned to the pitch and showed great attachment when he took to the pitch still in pain. He has great temperament and character, he is a player who has done very well and must confirm himself. Juve will also have to find the best Rabiot: if in condition, with Locatelli, the Juventus midfield is very good.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie is one of the most consistent players in our team now and deserves a lot of credit for how he has turned things around for himself at the Allianz Stadium.