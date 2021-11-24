Ex Juventus star rips into his former club after collapse against Chelsea

Former Juventus man, Alessio Tacchinardi, has blasted the current team for their performance against Chelsea last night.

He watched in horror as the Blues earned a 4-0 win over Max Allegri’s men and says this team takes ten steps backwards for every one step it takes forward.

Juve was a goal down at halftime and fans had hoped to see a response in the second half.

However, Chelsea stepped up a gear and whatever Allegri must have told his players during the interval simply didn’t work.

Tacchinardi says while Chelsea stepped up, Juve didn’t and the English club was a couple of gears above the Bianconeri in the second half.

He told Mediaset as quoted by Calciomercato: “Tonight he betrayed the whole team a bit.

“In the second half Chelsea accelerated, they have two or three gears more than Juve and we saw the difference in everything.

“A bad figure, a bad second half. In the second half Juve collapsed, this team takes two steps forward and then ten steps back. You feel the pressure and the awareness of the difficulties in the declarations of the members. “

Juve FC Says

This result is another confirmation this Juve team is in a terrible position at the moment.

Allegri cannot say he doesn’t have quality players in his squad because the Bianconeri has arguably the strongest squad in Italy.

We expect it would take time for players to adapt to his system, but this is taking too long and the current Juve team isn’t capable of ending this season inside the top four or with a trophy.