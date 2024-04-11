Former Juventus striker Amauri believes that the uncertainty surrounding Max Allegri’s future at the club could be distracting the team and affecting their performance.

The Bianconeri are expected to change managers at the end of this season, with links to other coaches emerging almost weekly.

Allegri remains focused on rectifying the club’s issues and desires to continue as manager. However, he is also aware that this could potentially be his last season at the Allianz Stadium and wants to conclude it on a positive note.

Despite a strong start to the season, Allegri’s team has struggled to secure victories lately, leading to concerns that Juventus may finish the campaign well below expectations.

Although the team began the term on a high note, they have encountered a rough patch in recent weeks, making it challenging for them to string together wins.

While fans hope that their recent two-game winning streak signals a turnaround, Amauri believes that the constant speculation about Allegri’s future is contributing to the team’s problems.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“On paper it’s a great squad, there are many interesting young players and there’s no shortage of experience. It’s a bit of a strange moment, there’s a lot of talk about changing coaches and the constant speculation could have distracted the environment. Even last year there was a moment of difficulty, but then the group did well to overcome them. I for one said that without Allegri everything would have collapsed, but this year it exists and the moment experienced is still negative. Seasons like this can happen, the important thing is that the team manages to go to the Champions League.”

Juve FC Says

The manager is having a tough time on our bench this season, and it is normal for it to attract negative publicity, so he has to work to change the discussions.