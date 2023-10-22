Adrien Rabiot stands as one of Serie A’s premier midfielders and arguably holds the most significant role at Juventus, a testament to his contract extension at the Allianz Stadium last summer.

The French midfielder consistently delivers outstanding performances, earning accolades for his pivotal contributions to the Bianconeri.

Indeed, this is why Juventus was resolute in retaining his services, ensuring his presence in the squad extended beyond his previous contract. Rabiot is determined to further enhance his already improved performances in recent seasons.

Nevertheless, Juventus has boasted exceptional midfield talents in its history, prompting a question to former player Fernando Llorente regarding Rabiot’s potential during his tenure at Juventus from 2013 to 2015.

Llorente firmly maintains that no player, regardless of their abilities, would have found it easy to break into the midfield partnership that existed during his time at the club.

The former striker said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Would he have been in my Juve? In the squad yes, because he is a nice midfielder anyway. But then it would have been difficult for Rabiot – and perhaps for anyone else – to carve out spaces between Pirlo, Vidal, Marchisio and Pogba.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of the top midfielders in Europe, but he would have struggled to enter that team.

That squad had too much quality, and they reached the Champions League final in 2015.