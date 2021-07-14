Ex-Juventus star sends a message to Chiellini and Bonucci

Former Juventus defender, Angelo Ogbonna has sent a message to his former teammates, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci after they won Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

The West Ham defender was a member of the Bianconeri squad between 2013 and 2015 when he made 41 league appearances for them before moving to the Premier League.

He won club trophies with the legendary duo and he also spent time with them in the Italian national team where he played between 2011 and 2016.

Like most Italians, he watched as the Azzurri made everyone proud by beating England to bring the trophy home.

He has now singled out his former club teammates for praise and said he is delighted for them after going through moments together, he then thanked them for playing their part in bringing the trophy to Rome.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “Sweating, struggling and suffering. To live, to enjoy and share everything. On the field and off it is a pleasure to see you and have shared part of these emotions with you. Well done Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, and thank you! “.

Juve will now hope both defenders can help them win Serie A and other trophies next season under Max Allegri.