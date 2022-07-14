Former Juventus winger, Zbigniew Boniek, has supported Paulo Dybala’s transfer to AS Roma, and he believes the move will benefit the attacker and the club.

Dybala left Juve at the end of last season, and we had expected him to move to Inter Milan.

However, the Nerazzurri signed Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea instead and have now cooled their interest in the former Palermo man.

Juve has moved on from him, and he is now clubless. But he has interest from Napoli and Roma.

The Romans seem to lead the race for his signature, considering that Jose Mourinho wants to manage him.

There are doubts over his suitability to their team, but Boniek is sure he will be the perfect fit for them.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Dybala in Rome? It would be fantastic both for him and for Rome.”

Roma won the UEFA Conference League last season, and that is a clear sign that Mourinho knows what he is doing.

The Portuguese manager has managed some of the world’s biggest players, and he can make Dybala become an even better player.

But the attacker might choose to wait for a club that plays in the Champions League.