Former Juventus striker Fernando Llorente has tipped them to win Serie A at the end of this season.
He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“Juve will win it. They have to start being up there again. Or Napoli, who will only have the championship. Obviously Inter and Milan are also among my favourites. These four can make a vacuum”.
Juve FC Says
We will always be one of the favourites to win the league and just have to accept that challenge.
This might be Thiago Motta’s first season, but even he knows he has to try and win the league.
