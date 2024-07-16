Juve is one of the top clubs in the land, and they have a new manager on their bench.

The Bianconeri have also had a busy summer transfer window, with several new players joining and more potentially on the way.

Juve will have a new-look team for the 2024/2025 season, especially in midfield, which is an exciting prospect for their fans.

The Bianconeri are expected to challenge for the league title again, but it will not be easy with Napoli, Inter Milan, and AC Milan also in the race.

However, Juve will be well-equipped for the race, and Llorente believes they are one of the clubs that can win the league.