Former Juve player Momo Sissoko, much like many Juventus fans, has been delighted by Weston McKennie’s performances this season, witnessing a notable improvement in the midfielder’s form.

Despite being placed on the transfer list during the summer, McKennie has been in excellent condition since the beginning of the season. Previously, he had struggled to make an impact under Max Allegri’s management and spent the latter half of the previous season on loan at Leeds United.

However, McKennie has experienced a resurgence in form this term and has emerged as one of the standout players in Serie A within his position.

In light of McKennie’s impressive displays, Juventus has shifted its focus from selling him to offering him a new contract. Several reports suggest that McKennie is currently engaged in discussions with the club regarding a potential new deal.

A good number of Juve fans will feel he deserves it and Sissoko says he does. The ex-midfielder said to Tuttojuve:

“I’m crazy about him, he’s having a fantastic season. I’m reading about the negotiations for the renewal: if I were in the club, I would renew his contract immediately.”

