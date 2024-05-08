Former Juventus star Fabrizio Ravanelli has warned the club about the possibility of losing Gleison Bremer at the end of this season.

The defender is being targeted by some of the top European clubs, including Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new defender and have made Bremer their number-one target.

The Brazilian defender is currently one of the finest in Europe and has continued to deliver top performances whenever he plays.

While Juventus appreciates his performances and wants to keep him, the Bianconeri are also open to selling him for the right price.

However, Ravanelli believes that selling Bremer would not be a good idea. He considers the defender irreplaceable and fears Juventus might regret selling him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“If Juventus were to sell Bremer it would be difficult to replace him, there are very few like him around. If you give away Bremer, then Soule and have doubts about Chiesa as a Juventus player I think that then it would be difficult to create that hard core to play in many competitions like next year’s. To me, replacing Bremer now seems impossible.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been one of our most consistent performers, and it may not be smart to allow him to leave the club soon.

We have enjoyed his performances for much of his time at the club and believe he can do even better in the future if he stays in the group.