Juventus has been rumoured to be considering selling Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer at the end of the current season, potentially making way for significant changes in their squad.

Chiesa has faced persistent injury issues, and speculation around his potential departure has emerged as a result. With his current contract set to expire in 2025, Juventus faces the decision of securing a new deal for Chiesa or exploring a transfer in the upcoming summer.

Bremer, on the other hand, has impressed since joining Juventus, attracting interest from clubs such as Manchester United. The English club reportedly sees Bremer as a valuable addition to their squad and is scouting him. While Juventus is open to the idea of selling him for a substantial fee, former Bianconeri star Angelo Di Livio does not share the opinion that such a move would be sensible.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Chiesa? I wouldn’t sacrifice him because, in my opinion, Juventus shouldn’t sell, there’s also talk of a sale of Bremer and this rumour doesn’t make me feel comfortable. If you want to win again you don’t have to sell the better pieces.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa’s injury problems mean we truly should offload him while we can if we get a good offer because we could offer him a new deal and be stuck with a player we cannot use.

Bremer, we should keep unless a crazy bid comes in for him.