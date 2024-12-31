Juventus has reportedly informed Danilo that he must leave the club next month as he is no longer part of their plans. The Brazilian defender, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, has been a key figure for the team in recent weeks, stepping up amid an injury crisis. Despite his contributions, the club appears firm in their decision to part ways with him immediately.

Danilo began the season on the bench, but as injuries mounted, he became an integral part of the squad. While the 33-year-old did not expect a contract renewal, he had hoped to see out the remainder of the campaign in Turin. However, interest from Napoli and Saudi Arabian clubs has surfaced, and Juventus has now urged him to find a new team before the transfer window closes.

The decision has drawn criticism from some quarters, with former Lazio player Sergio Cruz expressing his disappointment at the way the club has handled the situation. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Cruz said: “I met him in person in Turin, unfortunately, in football, there are decisions that we don’t understand. I think that since he has always behaved like a professional, he would not have deserved such treatment. We cannot understand all the dynamics within the clubs, but as a Brazilian, I am with Danilo.”

Danilo’s professionalism and leadership as Juventus captain have earned him respect both on and off the pitch. However, being asked to leave midway through the season has left many questioning the club’s approach to handling their veteran players. While Juventus appears determined to refresh their squad, critics argue that such treatment undermines the loyalty and dedication shown by players like Danilo.

For Danilo, the best course of action may now be to find a new club where he can continue playing regularly and regain the respect his contributions deserve. Whether he moves to another Serie A side like Napoli or opts for a lucrative opportunity in Saudi Arabia, his professionalism and experience will undoubtedly make him an asset to any team.