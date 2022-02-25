allegri
Ex-Livorno president discusses Allegri and his goals with Juventus

February 25, 2022 - 1:07 pm

Former Livorno president Aldo Spinelli has spoken about Max Allegri’s penchant for achieving his goals.

He was president when the Juve gaffer played for the club.

Giorgio Chiellini also played for them at the time before the player and manager will be reunited at Juve.

Spinelli has a fond memory of Allegri and insists the Juve boss is a manager that will achieve whichever goal he has set for himself.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Max is a practical one: if he sets a goal, he hardly fails to reach it. If he declared that Juve deserves the Champions League, he will bring Juve to the Champions League. Full stop.”

Allegri has won several league and cup titles at Juventus and he has also reached the final of the Champions League twice as the club’s manager.

His return has not been as smooth as he would have wanted, but he is likely to secure the Champions League spot for us this season.

However, from the next campaign, we need to aim to win the league and European title.

The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria would have settled in by then and we should dominate again.

