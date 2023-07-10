In the last few weeks, Max Allegri refused a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League. The Juventus manager still has two years in his contract with the club and appears determined to fulfill it.

Despite an ongoing fan-led campaign to remove the Livorno native from Continassa, he still has the backing of the management.

For his part, former Livorno president Aldo Spinelli reveals that Allegri had never even considered any other proposal.

“Allegri’s records speak for him. Even last season, he worked miracles between injuries and penalties,” said the former Livorno owner in an interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“I meet him almost every weekend in Montecarlo. He’s excited and convinced that he can immediately take his revenge on the field. He didn’t even want to listen to other proposals.”

Spinelli also talks about Allegri’s high hopes in the young contingent. The coach apparently wants to maintain at least four or five youngsters in next season’s squad.

“He talks to me constantly about the young players at the club, between those in the squad and the ones out on loan.

“He counts 7 or 8 at the level of the first team and at least 4 or 5 whom he’d like to keep for next season.”

On another note, Spinelli praises Juventus for making the right move by securing the services of former Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

The Bianconeri have now announced the 51-year-old as the club’s new Football Director. Spinelli names it the best coup of the whole Serie A transfer market.

“I would have done exactly what Juventus did, jumping on the opportunity to sign Giuntoli.

“He is a great connoisseur of the market, a manager who knows how to spend well and who also knows how to guide the companies he works for in the right direction.

“It is the best investment that the club could make at the moment, the real market hit in Serie A this summer.”