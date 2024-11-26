Former Napoli star Faouzi Ghoulam has expressed confidence that Juventus will return to top form next season as they continue to adapt to the tactical system implemented by new manager Thiago Motta. Motta, who took over from Massimiliano Allegri after three underwhelming seasons under the Italian coach, has been tasked with reviving the club’s fortunes and implementing a more attacking and dynamic style of play. Despite his relative inexperience at the highest managerial levels, Motta is gradually getting the team to buy into his vision, and Juventus has shown signs of progress under his guidance.

Juventus boasts some of the finest talents in Italy, and while Motta is content with the team’s development so far, Ghoulam, who had a successful career in Italy with Napoli, believes that the team might not be in the running for this season’s Serie A title. “I think Juventus will tear everyone apart, not this year, but starting next year. First of all, because it’s Juventus; it’s a very important club in Italy and cannot remain at these levels, as we all know,” Ghoulam said, as quoted by Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri have been in a transition phase, but with their squad packed with talent, Ghoulam is optimistic that the team will come together under Motta’s guidance. Juventus is already one of the top teams in Italy, and as their players gain a better understanding of the new playing style and grow more cohesive as a unit, Ghoulam expects their performances to improve significantly. While this season might not see them claim the Scudetto, the former Napoli player is confident that Juventus will be in a much stronger position in the following campaign, capable of challenging for top honours once again. With time, the Bianconeri’s transition under Motta could set them up for a successful future.