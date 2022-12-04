Former Napoli star Roberto Sosa has discussed the recent scandal surrounding Juventus and claims it clearly puts Italian football in a bad light.

The Bianconeri are being investigated for account falsification as prosecutors build a strong case against them after several raids and out-of-budget payments.

As one of the biggest clubs in the world and arguably the biggest in Italy, Juve is not handing confidence to fans about the Italian football system.

Their progress and success on the European stage could now be downplayed because of this scandal, which will also affect how people see the Italian game.

Sosa said via Calciomercato:

“This scandal further damages the image of Italian football. There are teams that play well, that do great things for movement and then these problems pop up every now and then: the old fears of Calciopoli return, which you can never explain abroad. In addition to racism, a real scourge, this story is another stain for Italian football, I hope there are answers from the institutions and that they judge in a clear, severe way. It can no longer be.”

Juve FC Says

Juventus is seen as the best club in Italy so this scandal has a wide-ranging effect on the league. The earlier we are proven innocent, the better it will be for everyone.

Hopefully, when the league football returns, everyone will be focused on winning matches and ignoring these off-field events as best as they can.