Former Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder has offered to help troubled Juventus attacker Mohamed Ihattaren get back on track.

The Dutchman has just been returned to Juve by Ajax who took him on loan at the start of the year.

The 20-year-old joined Juve at the start of last season and was quickly loaned out to Sampdoria.

His troubled time at the Serie A club saw him play no games for them before going AWOL.

Juve was forced to terminate that deal and send him to Ajax, but he still cannot get away from his troubled off-field life.

Ajax is fed up and has returned him to Juve, with the forward expected to be a part of the Bianconeri team from January.

Sneijder has been helping him and the ex-Inter Milan man has offered to continue supporting the youngster.

He said via Calciomercato:

“If you come from such a neighborhood then there is always something lurking. When you leave the house you come across certain Guys. He realizes it too. I said, ‘Try to avoid everything and just focus on getting in shape.’ And he will, he says.And I will help him in this, I am doing it for him.”

Juve FC Says

Ihattaren was a shock signing to most Juve fans and it is hard to ever see him in the colours of the club.

He is talented, but his off-field life will deny him a chance of becoming an accomplished professional footballer.