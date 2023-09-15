Former Novara manager Marco Marchionni holds a high regard for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli and has expressed his admiration for the player.

Locatelli joined Juventus in 2021 following an impressive performance at EURO 2020 during that summer, and he has since become a key figure in the team’s lineup. The midfielder has consistently delivered strong performances, but there is still a sense of anticipation for even more from him.

While he faced challenges in securing regular playing time for the Italian national team under Roberto Mancini, Marchionni anticipates a change in his fortunes under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti.

Despite some opinions that Locatelli’s performances have been somewhat underwhelming, Marco Marchionni firmly believes in the midfielder’s abilities and considers him a strong player.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Locatelli is strong, the problem is that in Juventus you always have to be at your best and always decisive, criticism is around the corner but I think he should be calm because he has great quality, otherwise he wouldn’t be there.

“At Juve, age matters relatively because if you wear that shirt it means that you are strong, so experience has a relative impact on the position in which the coach places you. I started occupying Locatelli’s role in the final part of my career, but I think he can easily fill that role even if he is still young.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has done well on our books for much of his time in Turin and we consider him a player who will continue to do well.

Max Allegri trusts him, which means he will continue to get plenty of playing chances to show what he can do and will do well.