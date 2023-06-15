Ex-Palermo man predicts who will win the next Scudetto

Former Palermo man Jeda has predicted who could win the Italian top flight next season and he does not see Juventus as a contender.

The Bianconeri had a tough 2022/2023 campaign as they failed to win any trophy in two seasons and will now look to rebuild.

Juve risks losing some of its key players after failing to qualify for the Champions League and the Bianconeri will spend most of this summer rebuilding their team.

This means Max Allegri’s men might struggle in the next campaign and Jeda does not see them challenging for the title.

When asked who he believes could win the crown, he said via Tuttojuve:

“Inter are next year’s favourite together with Napoli”.

Juve FC Says

Considering all the troubles we faced last season and the players we could lose in this transfer window, now is not the time to think about winning the league.

It would be embarrassing not to win it again, but if we can win a cup, the fans will understand, knowing there is a huge rebuilding job to be done at the Allianz Stadium.

Hopefully, we will keep our best players and add some new men to further improve the group. Then, we can think about becoming champions again.