Juventus is in trouble for what prosecutors believe is a deliberate case of capital gains and the case could be reopened soon.

They had been cleared earlier in the year because it is hard to prove that the value of players has been inflated, but new evidence has emerged and the case could be reopened.

There has been a lot of debate about the punishment Juve could receive because of their involvement in the act, with some fans and pundits suggesting they could be relegated to Serie B.

However, former FIGC prosecutor Luigi De Ficchy, does not believe Juve has done enough wrong to get relegated.

He said via Football Italia:

“Juventus are at risk for the sporting justice system. Without doubt they risk a points penalty, but from what I have read of the evidence, I don’t think it will lead to a demotion. One of the fundamental criteria to decide on sanctions is if it interfered with the results on the field.”

Juve FC Says

We have maintained that we have done nothing wrong and the first investigation cleared us. It is surprising that authorities want to reopen the case.

It seems they enjoy wasting time and resources to prove us wrong even if the evidence suggests otherwise.